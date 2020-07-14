Iowa and Oklahoma added to Chicago travel quarantine order, effective Friday

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady speaks, flanked by Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike (R), during a press conference on the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on January 30, 2020. (Photo by DEREK HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chicago Department of Public Health has released the following:

On Thursday, July 2, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., issued an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state. The Order went into effect on Monday July 6, 2020, at 12:01am.

As of July 14th, travelers from the following states should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Starting July 17, the Order will also apply to Iowa and Oklahoma. The list of states will be updated every Tuesday and in effect the following Friday.