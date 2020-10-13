Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Indiana among states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order

Coronavirus

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(City of Chicago graphic)

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials updated the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday and added Indiana, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

The full list now includes

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

More information on the city’s website.

Also Tuesday, Illinois marked a somber milestone as health officials said the state has surpassed 9,000 total deaths due to coronavirus.

