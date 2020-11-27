Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has surpassed 12,000 deaths from COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 66 additional deaths Friday. That comes after 131 deaths were reported Thursday. The new total is at 12,029 deaths.

Illinois is also reporting 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. That brings the total for the state to 705,063.

 Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the first sign of a post-Thanksgiving wave of coronavirus infections would arise in cases within the next week or two. That could be followed by a new surge in hospitalizations and deaths.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

