Illinois sets new record for COVID-19 cases as 75 counties at warning level

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 10,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is a new record, beating yesterday’s record of 9,935.

There are also 49 new deaths reported in the state.

The state is also reporting that 75 counties plus the city of Chicago are currently reported to be at the COVID warning level. Those counties include Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, and St. Clair in the Metro East area.

The state’s 7-day case positivity rate is 9.6 percent and the test positivity is 11.1%. The test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps health officials understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

