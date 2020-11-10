Illinois reports record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, tests

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and 100,000 new tests Tuesday, setting single-day records for both as infection rates rise across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 79 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

Health officials are including results from rapid antigen tests in case totals, which are labeled as “probable” cases under CDC guidelines. The number of new cases reported Tuesday is the highest to date, surpassing the previous record of 12,438 set days earlier on November 7.

The state also reported 101,955 new coronavirus tests Tuesday, setting another single-day record. Illinois is now averaging more than 10,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 87,000 tests over a 7-day period, data compiled by WGN-TV shows.

The IDPH reported another rise in the statewide positivity rate Tuesday, saying 12% of all tests performed from November 3 – 9 confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

The positivity rate reported Tuesday is on par with levels last seen in late May, although the state is averaging nearly four times as many tests over a 7-day period.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to rise as well, with the IDPH reporting 4,742 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night. Additionally, 911 patients were in intensive care and 399 on ventilators, near levels last seen in early June.

While hospitalizations are rising, hospital resources including beds and ventilators remain within state guidelines across Illinois.