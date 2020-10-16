Illinois reports highest single-day of COVID cases after yesterday’s record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Health reported 4,554 new confirmed COVID cases Friday. That is the highest one-day case total, breaking yesterday’s number of 4,015 cases.

The state is also reporting 38 additional death. That brings the total for the state to 9,165 deaths and 336,174 cases.

Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker talked about his concern for the state’s rising positivity rate. Today, the seven-day average is 5.1%. Last Friday, the state’s positivity rate was 3.8%.

Gov. Pritzker also said earlier this week that the state is now processing 60,000 tests a day, three times more than most states.

Illinois also says 34 counties are currently at its COVID warning level. That includes Monroe County in the Metro East.

Thirty-four counties are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago.