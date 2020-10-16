Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois reports highest single-day of COVID cases after yesterday’s record

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Health reported 4,554 new confirmed COVID cases Friday. That is the highest one-day case total, breaking yesterday’s number of 4,015 cases.

The state is also reporting 38 additional death. That brings the total for the state to 9,165 deaths and 336,174 cases.

Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker talked about his concern for the state’s rising positivity rate. Today, the seven-day average is 5.1%. Last Friday, the state’s positivity rate was 3.8%.

Gov. Pritzker also said earlier this week that the state is now processing 60,000 tests a day, three times more than most states.

Illinois also says 34 counties are currently at its COVID warning level. That includes Monroe County in the Metro East.

Thirty-four counties are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular