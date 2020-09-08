Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois reports 1,392 new cases of coronavirus, 7 deaths

Coronavirus

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials announced Tuesday an additional 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois. There are seven additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%. 

Also Tuesday, the city of Chicago made changes to it’s Emergency Travel Order.  Kentucky was added to the list of states. Anyone arriving from these states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

States already on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

