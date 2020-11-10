Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois reports 12,623 new COVID-19 cases; new testing record

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois is reporting 12.623 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths. Those numbers come as the state processed more than 101,000 tests in 24 hours, a new record.

Three of the new deaths are from residents at Illinois’ Veterans’ Home LaSalle. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6 residents have died and another 68 residents and 70 employees have contracted COVID-19. The facility has implemented testing, isolation, and sterilization protocols.

The 7-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 12.0% for the state. The 7-day rolling average for test positivity is 13.1%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture.  Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. 

Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

