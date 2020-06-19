Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Illinois rated “at risk” by nonprofit group monitoring containment of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Corona virus

Only three states are currently on track to contain COVID-19, according to data compiled by nonprofit Covid Act Now – Michigan, New York and New Jersey, as of June 19.

Covid Act Now is made up of epidemiologists, health experts, technologists and public policy leaders, and works in partnership with Stanford University, Georgetown University and Grand Rounds, according to the group’s website.

Nonprofit Covid Act Now is tracing states’ COVID-19 risk level. Green signifies “on track to contain COVID,” yellow “Controlled disease growth,” orange “at risk” and red “active or imminent outbreak.” (Courtesy: Covid Act Now)

While cases are declining in those three states, most of the country is experiencing “controlled disease growth.”

Those states include California, Hawaii, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indian, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The “at-risk” states are Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alaska, Maine and Florida.

In the “active or imminent outbreak” category are four states – Arizona, Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.

See more on the Covid Act Now website.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular