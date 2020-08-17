Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois Department of Public Health launches travel map to provide guidance on travel risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health has released the following:

Illinois Department of Public Health Launches Travel Map to Provide Guidance on Travel Risk

Map shows U.S. states and country case rates to help inform travelers

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today launched its new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel map to help inform residents of potential risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.  The map indicates countries and U.S. states with increased risk of COVID-19 based on case rates.

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated.  While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel.  We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”

Locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map, which can be found here http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/travel.

Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. The more people you come into contact with, for longer periods of time, the greater your risk of infection if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Do not travel when you are sick or with someone who is sick.  When traveling, it is especially important to wear your mask, to keep 6 feet of distance between you and others you are not traveling with, and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

When considering travel, think about the destination.  It is also important to think about needed precautions for moving through bus, train, or airport terminals, check-in and security lines, as well as the actual bus, train, or plane ride.  Remember to take precautions when stopping for gas, food, and bathroom breaks when traveling by car or RV and as you interact with others and frequently touched surfaces.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

