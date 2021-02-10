Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois adds more than 100 new COVID vaccine locations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Illinois is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 100 new locations across the state. There are now 517 locations in Illinois.

The new sites include 22 local health departments, medical centers, hospital locations, mass vaccination sites, and retail pharmacy stores.

You can check out the Illinois Vaccination Location Map to find a location near you.

Below is a list of the new locations.

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign
• Clark County Health Department – Martinsville
• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson 
• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove
• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort
• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City
• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon
• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka
• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)
• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)
• Lee County Health Department – Dixon
• Madison County Health Department – Wood River
• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis
• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb 
• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)
• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville
• Swedish Hospital – Chicago
• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

• South Suburban College – 15800 State St., South Holland
• Thornton Fractional High School – 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Retail Pharmacies
The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-VeeJewel-OscoKrogerMariano’sMeijerWalgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. 

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations
• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations
• Kroger – 24 locations
• Mariano’s – 31 locations
• Meijer – 8 locations
• Walgreens – 181 locations
• Walmart – 8 locations

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular