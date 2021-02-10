Illinois adds more than 100 new COVID vaccine locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Illinois is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 100 new locations across the state. There are now 517 locations in Illinois.

The new sites include 22 local health departments, medical centers, hospital locations, mass vaccination sites, and retail pharmacy stores.

You can check out the Illinois Vaccination Location Map to find a location near you.

Below is a list of the new locations.

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Clark County Health Department – Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

• South Suburban College – 15800 State St., South Holland

• Thornton Fractional High School – 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Retail Pharmacies

The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 181 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations