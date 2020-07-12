Here is the reason why you need to get the Coronavirus vaccine

Listen Now
Sports Central with Mark Carman and Andy Masur

PHOTO: A lab technician looks fills a test tube during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janssen Pharmaceutical hopes to begin clinical trials on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the middle of the summer. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to Dr Jeffrey Kopin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital about sports returning and the latest updates about the Coronavirus. This includes a message from the doctor explaining why getting the vaccine, when it’s available, is important.

