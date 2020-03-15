Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois bars and restaurants to be closed to dine-in customers effective close-of-business Monday

Illinois is shutting down all bars and restaurants for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow reports:
Watch the press conference:
