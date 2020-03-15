Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois bars and restaurants to be closed to dine-in customers effective close-of-business Monday

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medical Central DuPage Hospital, talks with Dean Richards about the latest on the coronavirus. Dr. Most discusses topics such as how readily available testing kits are in the country, whether or not you should still go to the doctor, and what precautions you should be taking when you go to vote on Tuesday.

Is it human nature to fear and panic in a time of uncertainty? Doctor Debra Kissen is the CEO of Light on Anxiety. Dr. Kissen joins the show to talk about the empty shelves and grocery stores and describes the human nature that is behind the panic buying of toilet paper. Plus, Doctor Maha Zayed at the OCD & Anxiety Center reminds you to put things in perspective and think rationally during the time of uncertainty.