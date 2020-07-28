Four more states, including Wisconsin, added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady speaks, flanked by Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike (R), during a press conference on the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on January 30, 2020. (Photo by DEREK HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Today, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has added Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota, and Nebraska to the list of states covered by the City’s Emergency Travel Order, which will go into effect beginning Friday, July 31. This brings the number of states covered by the Order to 22: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Travelers entering or returning to Chicago from these states must quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. Essential workers and individuals who are commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for the purpose of work will be exempt; however, such commuters are subject to the following requirements:

They must limit their activities to work-related activities and functions that directly support their work, and avoid public spaces as much as possible.

They should monitor their temperature and for any symptoms, wear a face covering when in public, maintain social distance, and clean and disinfect workspaces.

They are required, to the extent possible, to avoid extended periods in public, contact with strangers, and large congregate settings.

The Order does apply to individuals coming from Wisconsin to Chicago for non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin, unless they are deemed an essential worker. Exceptions to the Order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody. Individuals traveling through Wisconsin on their way to Chicago from a state not on the list do not need to quarantine if they were in Wisconsin for less than 24 hours. Individuals who travel to Wisconsin, even if for less than 24 hours, still need to quarantine upon returning unless deemed an essential worker.

The City continues to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in other regions across the country. The list of states will be updated again next Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m. More information on the health order and exceptions to it can be found on the City’s COVID website.