COVID-19: The latest updates at a glance from the WGN Radio Newsroom

-Cook County Board extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration through 5/31

-Cook County Health Officials warn residents not to overwhelm emergency rooms

-MLB holding conference call – Season may not start until after Memorial Day

-Early Voting allowed through 5pm, Primary Voting Tuesday 8a-7p

-Lightfoot/Jackson to discuss closing schools @ 1:15p

-Pritzker presser @ 2:30p-White House briefing @ 2:30p/CT

-STATE-

IL state parks closed

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/default.aspx

Elections still on, early voting up until 5pm (7pm at Super sites)

www.chicagoelections.gov/info

Pritzker Endorses Biden

-RESTAURANTS-

All restaurants must to close to dine-in patrons by COB today – Sam Toia on with Bob Sirott

-CHICAGO-

City of Chicago to host daily forum on COVID-19 with Dr. Arwady

-FEDERAL-

White House COVID-19 update @ 2:30p

-SCHOOLS-

-OUTSIDE CHICAGO-

Preckwinkle presser @ 9:30 – new emergency orders

-POLITICS-

Duckworth/Lightfoot to urge Get out the Vote @2pm

-MEDICAL-

No visitor policy at Advocate Aurora Health

https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019#visitors

-BIZ-

Trade halted after S&P 500 drops 8% at opening bell, triggering circuit breaker

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/traders-await-futures-open-after-fed-cuts-rates-launches-easing-program.html

Gas Buddy: Gas prices down 18 cents over last week

http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/

Starbucks shifting to “to-go” only

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-starbucks/starbucks-temporarily-moves-to-to-go-model-amid-virus-outbreak-idUSKBN2131RC?feedType=nl&feedName=domesticNews&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=US%20Top%20News%20-%203/1/20%20-%203/31/20%202020-03-16&utm_term=2019%20US%20Top%20News

-TRANSPORTATION-

United prepping to “reduce payroll expense”

https://www.click2houston.com/money/2020/03/16/united-airlines-to-announce-50-cut-in-capacity-for-april-may-amid-projection-of-15bn-drop-in-revenue-for-march/

-RELIGION-

-SPORTS-

NFL Draft to move forward, but no public events in Las Vegas

https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/2020-NFL-DRAFT-PLANS.aspx

GROCERY STORES

Albertsons (Jewel)

https://www.jewelosco.com/steps-we-are-taking-at-your-grocery-store.html

Kroger (Mariano’s & Food 4 Less)

https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/store-information

Aldi

https://corporate.aldi.us/en/newsroom/news-press-releases/in-the-news/aldi-covid-19-update/

Walmart

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/14/temporary-changes-to-our-hours-to-better-serve-customers