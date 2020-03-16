Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Latest updates at a glance. | Complete coverage.

COVID-19: The latest updates at a glance from the WGN Radio Newsroom

Coronavirus

by: , Maya Dunson, and the WGN Radio News Team

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Pandemic Thumbnail

New @ 12p
-Cook County Board extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration through 5/31
-Cook County Health Officials warn residents not to overwhelm emergency rooms
-MLB holding conference call – Season may not start until after Memorial Day
-Early Voting allowed through 5pm, Primary Voting Tuesday 8a-7p
-Lightfoot/Jackson to discuss closing schools @ 1:15p
-Pritzker presser @ 2:30p-White House briefing @ 2:30p/CT

-STATE-
IL state parks closed
https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/default.aspx
Elections still on, early voting up until 5pm (7pm at Super sites)
www.chicagoelections.gov/info
Pritzker Endorses Biden

-RESTAURANTS-

All restaurants must to close to dine-in patrons by COB today – Sam Toia on with Bob Sirott

-CHICAGO-
City of Chicago to host daily forum on COVID-19 with Dr. Arwady

-FEDERAL-

White House COVID-19 update @ 2:30p

-SCHOOLS-

Lightfoot/Jackson to discuss closing schools @ 1:15p

-OUTSIDE CHICAGO-
Preckwinkle presser @ 9:30 – new emergency orders

-POLITICS-
Duckworth/Lightfoot to urge Get out the Vote @2pm

-MEDICAL-
No visitor policy at Advocate Aurora Health
https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019#visitors

-BIZ-
Trade halted after S&P 500 drops 8% at opening bell, triggering circuit breaker

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/traders-await-futures-open-after-fed-cuts-rates-launches-easing-program.html

Gas Buddy: Gas prices down 18 cents over last week

http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/

Starbucks shifting to “to-go” only
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-starbucks/starbucks-temporarily-moves-to-to-go-model-amid-virus-outbreak-idUSKBN2131RC?feedType=nl&feedName=domesticNews&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=US%20Top%20News%20-%203/1/20%20-%203/31/20%202020-03-16&utm_term=2019%20US%20Top%20News

-COLLEGES-


-TRANSPORTATION-
United prepping to “reduce payroll expense”
https://www.click2houston.com/money/2020/03/16/united-airlines-to-announce-50-cut-in-capacity-for-april-may-amid-projection-of-15bn-drop-in-revenue-for-march/

-RELIGION-

-SPORTS-

NFL Draft to move forward, but no public events in Las Vegas

https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/2020-NFL-DRAFT-PLANS.aspx

GROCERY STORES

Albertsons (Jewel)
https://www.jewelosco.com/steps-we-are-taking-at-your-grocery-store.html
Kroger (Mariano’s & Food 4 Less)
https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/store-information

Aldi
https://corporate.aldi.us/en/newsroom/news-press-releases/in-the-news/aldi-covid-19-update/

Walmart

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/14/temporary-changes-to-our-hours-to-better-serve-customers

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular