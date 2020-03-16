COVID-19: The latest updates at a glance from the WGN Radio Newsroom

New @ 12p
-Cook County Board extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration through 5/31
-Cook County Health Officials warn residents not to overwhelm emergency rooms
-MLB holding conference call – Season may not start until after Memorial Day
-Early Voting allowed through 5pm, Primary Voting Tuesday 8a-7p
-Lightfoot/Jackson to discuss closing schools @ 1:15p
-Pritzker presser @ 2:30p-White House briefing @ 2:30p/CT
-STATE-
IL state parks closed
https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/default.aspx
Elections still on, early voting up until 5pm (7pm at Super sites)
www.chicagoelections.gov/info
Pritzker Endorses Biden
-RESTAURANTS-
All restaurants must to close to dine-in patrons by COB today – Sam Toia on with Bob Sirott
-CHICAGO-
City of Chicago to host daily forum on COVID-19 with Dr. Arwady
-FEDERAL-
White House COVID-19 update @ 2:30p
-SCHOOLS-
Lightfoot/Jackson to discuss closing schools @ 1:15p
-OUTSIDE CHICAGO-
Preckwinkle presser @ 9:30 – new emergency orders
-POLITICS-
Duckworth/Lightfoot to urge Get out the Vote @2pm
-MEDICAL-
No visitor policy at Advocate Aurora Health
https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019#visitors
-BIZ-
Trade halted after S&P 500 drops 8% at opening bell, triggering circuit breaker
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/traders-await-futures-open-after-fed-cuts-rates-launches-easing-program.html
Gas Buddy: Gas prices down 18 cents over last week
http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/
Starbucks shifting to “to-go” only
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-starbucks/starbucks-temporarily-moves-to-to-go-model-amid-virus-outbreak-idUSKBN2131RC?feedType=nl&feedName=domesticNews&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=US%20Top%20News%20-%203/1/20%20-%203/31/20%202020-03-16&utm_term=2019%20US%20Top%20News
-COLLEGES-
-TRANSPORTATION-
United prepping to “reduce payroll expense”
https://www.click2houston.com/money/2020/03/16/united-airlines-to-announce-50-cut-in-capacity-for-april-may-amid-projection-of-15bn-drop-in-revenue-for-march/
-RELIGION-
-SPORTS-
NFL Draft to move forward, but no public events in Las Vegas
https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/2020-NFL-DRAFT-PLANS.aspx
GROCERY STORES
Albertsons (Jewel)
https://www.jewelosco.com/steps-we-are-taking-at-your-grocery-store.html
Kroger (Mariano’s & Food 4 Less)
https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/store-information
Aldi
https://corporate.aldi.us/en/newsroom/news-press-releases/in-the-news/aldi-covid-19-update/
Walmart
https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/14/temporary-changes-to-our-hours-to-better-serve-customers