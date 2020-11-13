The Cook County Department of Public Health has released the following:

Cook County Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory for Suburban Cook County Residents

FOREST PARK, IL – Due to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission, and to prevent having to implement more restrictive mitigation measures, Cook County Department of Public Health officials are advising all suburban Cook County residents and visitors to follow the below guidance to curb the increased spread of COVID-19 in Illinois Region 10. Over 99,000 people in suburban Cook County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and positivity rates are over 15%.

This guidance is in alignment with the State of Illinois, and in accordance with public health science. It will take effect Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 6 a.m., and will last at least 30 days.

STAY HOME. As much as possible, please refrain from any non-essential activities and stay home. If you must go out for essential activities, such as work, to attend school, get tested for COVID-19, get a flu shot, or to shop for groceries: Wear a mask consistently and correctly over your nose and mouth. Avoid close contact with others and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others who do not live with you. Wash hands often with soap and warm water.

LIMIT GATHERINGS. As much as possible, please refrain from attending or hosting gatherings with people who do not live in your household. This includes recommendations to postpone holiday gatherings or host virtual celebrations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

LIMIT TRAVEL. As much as possible, do not engage in any non-essential travel, including vacations or trips to visit relatives or friends.

WORK FROM HOME. As much as possible, CCDPH is calling on employers in suburban Cook County to re-establish telework protocols for staff who are able to work from home.

“Now more than ever, we must come together to stay apart,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, CCDPH Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead. “We know limiting gatherings with friends and family can be hard, but we also know that virtual celebrations will save lives.”

For more information, please visit www.cookcountypublichealth.org, call the CCDPH COVID-19 Hotline at 708-836-4755, Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or email ccdph.covid19@cookcountyhhs.org.