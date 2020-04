Lutheran Church Charities in Northbrook has 137 comfort dogs ready to offer support to first responders and anyone who may need a little pick-me-up. Normally the dogs and their handlers are the first ones on the front line of a crisis or tragedy. But with the stay-at-home order they are offering virtual visits. WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon talked with CEO Tim Hetzner, who says they are available to first responders 24/7:

To schedule a visit go to lutheranchurchcharities.org. The visit is free.

(Lutheran Church Charities)



