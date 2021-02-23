Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Chicago’s emergency travel order now requires 31 states to quarantine or negative test

Coronavirus

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago updated its COVID-19 restriction list on Tuesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office eased travel restrictions on Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. The states join 15 other US states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington DC, that are moving into the “yellow tier.” This means travelers from these states do not have to quarantine or have negative tests when they arrive to Chicago.

Alaska has moved from the yellow to “orange tier” — which now includes 31 US states. Travelers coming from “orange tier” states must quaratine for 10 days or receive a pre-arrival negative test result when coming to Chicago.

The updated travel rules take effect Friday.

Based on current data:

  • 18 yellow states and 2 territory: Hawaii, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan, Maine, Missouri, Oregon
  • 31 orange states: see map below

The guidance for each tier is:

  • Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents.
    • No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
  • Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents
    • 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
      or
    • Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

