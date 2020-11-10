Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Chicago to allow COVID-19 testing as alternative to self-quarantine when arriving from some ‘high-risk’ states

Coronavirus

by: Mike Ewing

Posted: / Updated:
The City of Chicago’s travel order as of November 10, red states require 14-day self-quarantine while orange states can avoid self-quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 travel order Tuesday, offering testing and social distancing as an alternative for anyone arriving from states considered “high-risk” for COVID-19 but with infection rates below those reported in the city.

An Emergency Travel Order first issued in July required anyone arriving from a state with a 7-day average of more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents to self-quarantine for 14 days. The travel order includes 43 states as of Tuesday.

But infection rates in Chicago are now above its “high-risk” threshold, with the City reporting a 7-day average of about 60 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The CDPH introduced a new “tiered” system Tuesday which allows anyone arriving from states with rates above Chicago’s warning level but below those reported by the city itself (labeled “Orange” states) to avoid self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19.

Travelers must have tested negative no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival and have proof of negative results, and are still advised to avoid gatherings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Starting Friday, states which still require a 14-day self-quarantine after arrival include: Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Those under the “Orange” tier in the City’s order include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma
Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

With infection rates rising across the U.S., only seven states are not included in the City’s travel order.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular