Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Chicago and suburban Cook move to Tier 1, limited indoor dining returns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The State of Illinois has released the following:

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced Region 10 (suburban Cook) and Region 11 (city of Chicago) are moving to Tier 1 effective today.  Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.  

IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.  Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased measures.

Tier 1 Resurgence Mitigations (IDPH image)
Tier 1 Resurgence Mitigations (IDPH image)

Metrics for moving from a higher to lower tier are as follows:

Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2
o Test positivity rate = 8% and below 12% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND
o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND
o Sustained decline in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1
o Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND
o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND
o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Moving from Tier 1 to Phase 4
o Test positivity rate = 6.5% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND
o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND
o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Information about mitigation and resurgence metrics can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular