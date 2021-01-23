Chicago and suburban Cook move to Tier 1, limited indoor dining returns

The State of Illinois has released the following:

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced Region 10 (suburban Cook) and Region 11 (city of Chicago) are moving to Tier 1 effective today. Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased measures.

Tier 1 Resurgence Mitigations (IDPH image)

Metrics for moving from a higher to lower tier are as follows:

Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2

o Test positivity rate = 8% and below 12% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Sustained decline in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1

o Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Moving from Tier 1 to Phase 4

o Test positivity rate = 6.5% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Information about mitigation and resurgence metrics can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics.