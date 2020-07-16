Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

A Carol Stream man opens up about spending 72 days battling COVID-19 as the virus hospitalized four generations of his family

Coronavirus

Chuck Drungelo hopes to spread word about the seriousness of COVID-19 after his wife, son, mother-in-law, & he were all hospitalized.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Diane Drungelo, her husband Chuck, and their son Jordan recovering at home from COVID-19. (Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine)

In total, Chuck Drungelo spent 72 days in the hospital recovering from COVID-19. Chuck, his son, Jordan, and wife Diana, were all in the ICU at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital at the same time. His mother-in-law was also hospitalized at CDH on the medical floor. Chuck joins Roe Conn to discuss his families ordeal and spread the word about how the seriousness of COVID-19.

If you’d like to help the Drungelo family with their mounting medical expenses you can donate to their GoFundMe campaign here.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.” Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular