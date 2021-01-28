Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
5000 Walmarts ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by: Megan Wilson,

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The world’s largest retailer says 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are “operationally and clinically ready” to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we prepare this week to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland, Texas, Delaware, Indiana and the District of Columbia to eligible populations as determined by each district and state, we know our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are ready,” said Lisa Smith, senior director, Health & Wellness. “It has been a year of hard work and preparation to get to this point. And as more people become eligible for vaccination, it’s a good time to take a look back at how we got here.”

Walmart said pharmacy staff have had extensive clinical training and are equipped to speak with customers about vaccine hesitancy.

One pharmacist said he’s excited he will be a part of the rollout.

“It feels amazing to be able to support my community in this way, just really being able to protect the people that I care about,” Walmart Pharmacy Manager Kevin Chung said.

Once supply can meet demand, Walmart said it plans to offer the vaccine seven days a week at pharmacies, planned in-store vaccination clinics and through large community events.

Vaccinations are already moving forward at some Walmarts in the U.S.

“We’re already hearing great feedback from our patients in locations where we’re administering vaccines according to state eligibility, like our Sam’s Club in Greenville, South Carolina,” Smith said in a news release. “It’s exciting to see the gratitude and the optimism these patients have as they get vaccinated.”

