Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Coronavirus ‘UK variant’ now most common strain in US, CDC reports

News

by: Michael Geheren,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A more-transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain circulating in the United States, health officials said Wednesday.

During a regular COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky said the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

In the U.S., the UK variant has been shown to be especially transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky said contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

“These trends are pointing towards two clear truths: one, the virus still has hold on us, infecting people and putting them in harm’s way, and we need to remain vigilant, and two, we need to accelerate our vaccine efforts and take the personal responsibility to get vaccinated when we can,” she said.

Walensky said new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and daycare centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sports activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular