Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Coronavirus symptoms can linger for months, study shows

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – New research shows COVID-19 and its symptoms can last much longer than the 10-day benchmark established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Americans to return to work or school following onset of the virus.

Research published Tuesday in the British Medical Journal suggests patients may need to wait longer than a month to really know whether they’ve been cleared of the virus.

Once cleared, researchers found many patients battle symptoms that can last months. Most commonly, those symptoms range from aches and pains to loss of smell to a cloudy head.

“We think that this long-term damage may in part be due to vascular damage, kind of a footprint that the virus leaves even when it’s gone from the body,” Dr. William Li said in an interview with CNN.

Li also noted in the interview it’s difficult to determine when someone is “clear” of the virus because so much remains unknown about COVID-19.

The research also found one in five tests comes back as a false negative. This suggests some patients who thought they were clear of the virus could be spreading it without knowing it.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 6 million coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Global cases have now exceeded 25 million.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular