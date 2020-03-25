Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Coronavirus patients exhibiting new symptoms, Ohio health director says

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, patients who contract COVID-19 are showing new symptoms previously not associated with the virus.

Acton said some of the data, particularly out of Cuyahoga County, show patients exhibiting gastrointestinal upset, more fatigue, and sometimes not showing a fever, in addition to the previous flu-like symptoms.

“My best advice to everyone is if you don’t feel well in any way, stay home and make that call,” she said.

Previously, symptoms of viral infection were thought to be limited to those similar to the flu – fever, tiredness, and a dry cough, with difficulty breathing in more severe cases. Patients continue to show those symptoms as well.

A small study out of China found similar cases. Published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, the study found that GI upset, not previously considered to be a common symptom, were the “chief complaint” in almost half of the COVID-19 cases studied, CNN reports. Symptoms ranged from loss of appetite to diarrhea and vomiting.

The study involved 204 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Hubei Province, China.

Researchers warned, “if clinicians solely monitor for respiratory symptoms to establish case definitions for COVID-19, they may miss cases initially presenting with extra-pulmonary symptoms, or the disease may not be diagnosed later until respiratory symptoms emerge.”

They went on to suggest that missing early GI symptoms could have contributed to the early spread of the virus among health care workers in China.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular