Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday

A woman enters the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on April 6, 2020. – Authorities set up a temporary field hospital at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans to prepare to start accepting thousands of coronavirus patients after death rate surged to the highest in the US. (Photo by CLAIRE BANGSER/AFP via Getty Images)

Tracking the virus: The number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 387,547 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins data.

There have been more than 12,000 deaths in the U.S. More people have now died from the coronavirus in New York City than from the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

African Americans account for 70% of coronavirus deaths in Louisiana despite making up just a third of the state’s population. Officials say the stats shed new light on an old problem, but don’t suggest that African Americans are more susceptible to coronavirus.

Andrea Bocelli to stream performance from empty Duomo cathedral. The Italian tenor will sing on Easter Sunday and has chosen songs that send a “message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”

Lowe’s is closing all stores on Easter Sunday in the U.S. and Canada to thank workers. Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, called his employees’ work “nothing short of heroic.”

Los Angeles tightened guidelines Tuesday, with Mayor Garcetti ordering workers at essential businesses to cover their faces. He said they’ll soon be able to deny service to customers who don’t wear masks.

Need a cuteness break? The Atlanta Humane Society gave a few adorable kittens the run of the Georgia aquarium, which has been closed to human visitors over coronavirus concerns.

