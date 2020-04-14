Listen Now
Coronavirus in the US: Here's what happened Monday

A medical personnel member takes samples on a woman at a "drive-thru" coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami, on March 16, 2020.

Tracking the virus: The United States had more than 682,000 cases of coronavirus and 21,600 deaths as of Monday evening.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has passed 1.9 million, Johns Hopkins statistics showed at the time of this writing.

Wondering where your stimulus check is? If it isn’t in your bank account just yet, there will soon be a tool for that.

“The authority is total,” Trump claimed Monday, saying that the president has total authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S. has closed temporarily after hundreds of workers contracted coronavirus. The closure could hurt the country’s meat supply, the head of the company warned.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

