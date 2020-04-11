Listen Now
Dave Plier

Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Victor Torres wears a face mask in front of the store where he works, now protected by plastic due to the coronavirus pandemic, on April 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Residents of Los Angeles and workers are required by law to wear masks or other face coverings at ‘essential’ businesses to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Tracking the virus: There were more than 499,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Friday evening, and the death toll has surpassed 18,000.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have now died from coronavirus. The U.S. death toll is expected to surpass Italy’s, which is currently highest at more than 18,800.

Apple, Google to alert users when they’ve been near a person with COVID-19. The Silicon Valley companies are teaming up to add tech onto iPhone and Android devices which will alert a user if they’ve come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases have ballooned at a South Dakota pork processing plant, which is now the 4th largest coronavirus hotspot in the United States.

A nursing home in Georgia is the latest care facility to report dozens of cases – at least 70 people are being treated for COVID-19.

Video shows St. Louis Children’s Hospital workers applaud the first pediatric coronavirus patient to go home. He was hospitalized March 25.

