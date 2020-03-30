Listen Now
Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 30

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories in today’s show:

SANITIZING MASKS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Columbus-based non-profit Battelle’s request to begin sterilizing surgical masks for reuse during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. WCMH’S Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DRIVER CHECK-POINTS: Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people traveling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state. WKRG’s Cody Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

STRONG MESSAGE: A Little Rock woman is speaking out after she says her sister died of COVID-19 Saturday morning. This is one of 6 COVID-19 deaths across the state of Arkansas. KARK’s Claire Kreuz reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

NURSES NEEDED: Many Texas nurses believe now is the time to prepare for a sudden surge in COVID-19 patients. The nursing shortage issue isn’t new, but with the pandemic, they really have to think about how hospitals will handle a sudden surge in patients. KXAN’s Amanda Dugan joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VIRTUAL WEDDING:  Cristen and Spencer Williams were forced to cancel their original wedding plans out of safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t stop them, however; they improvised. WATE’s Jordan Brown reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

