‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

A federal agency stepping in to create more beds for Coronavirus patients. Plus, details on an executive order aimed at helping those struggling financially, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

