The following cooling centers are available for Chicago-area residents during the expected heat wave, June 14 and 15:

City of Chicago:

The City of Chicago’s cooling areas located at the City’s six community service centers will be activated on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. DFSS will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

Elsewhere in Illinois:

LOCATION TYPE LOCATION AGENCY ADDRESS CITY STATE ZIP Cooling Center BELVIDERE OASIS TOLLWAY EAST OF BELVIDERE TOLL PLAZA BELVIDERE IL 61008 Cooling Center CHAMPAIGN URBANA PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT 201 W KENYON RD CHAMPAIGN IL 61820 Cooling Center CHICAGO SOUTHLAND LINCOLN OASIS TOLLWAY WEST OF ILLINOIS ROUTE 394 SOUTH HOLLAND IL 60473 Cooling Center DEKALB OASIS TOLLWAY WEST OF THE PEACE ROAD EXIT DEKALB IL 60115 Cooling Center HINSDALE OASIS TOLLWAY NORTH OF I-55 HINSDALE IL 60521 Cooling Center LAKE FOREST OASIS TOLLWAY BETWEEN ILLINOIS ROUTES 60 AND 176 LAKE FOREST IL 60045

Additional information:

DANGEROUS TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS WEEK AS A HEAT ADVISORY IS ISSUED FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY IN CHICAGO

​ The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications offers cooling tips and resources for residents to avoid extreme heat emergencies

The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS), and other City departments and sister agencies provide resources for residents to find relief from extreme heat this week and throughout the summer. Resources include access to cooling centers, Chicago Park District splash pads, Chicago Public Library locations and more to get relief from high temperatures and humidity that can posea health and safety threat.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday, June 14 at noon through Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. with expected peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Residents should feel empowered to contact 3-1-1 if they are feeling uncomfortable or in need of assistance. It’s also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and our vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

OEMC will continue to monitor conditions with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago. To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org.

If conditions warrant, an extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days. Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

Heat-related Illness

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself. The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside, if you don’t have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don’t leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It’s important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors…staying connected is key.

The Department of Buildings would like to advise property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment ahead of time to make sure it’s in working order before the temperatures really start to rise.

Due to the high temperatures, the Chicago Department of Transportation has cancelled the scheduled Wednesday, June 14 bridge lift and boat run.

Weather and Public Safety

OEMC will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. We encourage residents to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date weather information, please tune into local media or download a weather app.

To stay in the know this summer, OEMC issues several alerts and notifications to keep residents up to date on weather conditions and emergencies:

Notify Chicago: Sign up for emergency alerts at www.NotifyChicago.org

Sign up for emergency alerts at www.NotifyChicago.org CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5 CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook, Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

Dangerous high temperatures and humidity across Illinois this week

Illinois – This week, Illinois will see abnormally high temperatures and humidity. To increase visibility on the dangers of extreme heat, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is offering tips to help everyone stay safe when temperatures rise.

“Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity.”

Key heat-related preparedness tips:

Heed all heat watches, warnings, and advisories shared by your local Emergency Management agency

Keep hydrated and avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun when possible

Avoid strenuous activities

Check on your neighbors, particularly older residents, and make sure they are OK

Monitor updates provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) offices: Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, St. Louis, and Paducah

Currently, there are 6 cooling centers open across Illinois. A good way to find the state identified cooling centers is to call 800-843-6154 or check out the webpage: keepcool.illinois.gov. Additionally, many local municipalities operate their own cooling centers.

More tips on how you can beat the heat are available on our ReadyIllinois website: https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/hazards/Pages/ExtremeTempsHot.aspx

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): www.Ready.Illinois.gov

