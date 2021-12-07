Cookie-flavored wine coming soon from Oreo, Barefoot Wine

Barefoot Wine and Oreo has teamed up to make Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend, available online starting on Dec. 9, 2021. (Barefoot Wine)

(NEXSTAR) – Do you enjoy Oreo Thins, the thinner version of the classic sandwich cookie? What about red wine?

Now, what if they were combined into the same bottle?

If you’re intrigued, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on a limited-edition bottle of the red blend, coming soon from Barefoot Wine.

Barefoot Wine has partnered with the cookie maker to create a cookie-flavored wine, called Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend. The wine, referred to as one “that’ll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight,” will be available starting on Thursday, December 9, at Barefoot’s website.

According to Thrillist, each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend delivery comes with two 750ml bottles of wine and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.

Together with our new BFFs, we crafted Barefoot x @OREO THINS Red Blend — a limited edition wine that'll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight. Get yours 12.9.21! Click here to sign up for email reminders: https://t.co/kHG5jVIWkV pic.twitter.com/BC0wOfKwAu — barefootwine (@BarefootWine) December 7, 2021

Not a fan of sweets and red wine? No worries — fast-food chain Arby’s recently announced the launch of its 80-proof, fry-flavored vodkas.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic. The spirit is described as “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes,” according to a press release.