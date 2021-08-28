Containers found in Illinois suburban yard; man says he buried mom, sister

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Police have discovered two containers in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that he buried the bodies of his mother and sister there years ago.

Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons, says authorities believe a corpse is inside one of the containers. He says the next step would be to identify the remains.

Police were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles southwest of Chicago.

Officers found the home filled with debris and no running water. Two brothers were living there. Police say one of them said his mother and sister had died and were buried in the yard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories