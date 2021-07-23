Conservative talk show host Phil Valentine hospitalized with COVID; family urges others to get vaccinated

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A conservative radio talk show host from Tennessee is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to his family.

In a statement released Thursday, relatives said Phil Valentine is “in very serious condition” and is suffering from “Covid pneumonia,” along with other side effects.

He is in the critical care unit of a Nashville area hospital breathing with assistance, but is not on a ventilator, his family wrote.

Valentine, who hosts The Phil Valentine Show on Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, confirmed July 11 on his Facebook page that he had tested positive for COVID. He spoke about his battle with the virus on his radio show.

“I think I’m on the other side of it,” Valentine said of the virus, as he described coughing, congestion, and fatigue that “hurts like crap.”

He added, “I’m certainly moving forward, it appears, but not in a straight line… It’s just one of those things. I don’t want it to linger on.”

Valentine has expressed his disagreement with Nashville’s response to the coronavirus, including COVID-19 safety guidelines and closures. He has also been critical of the vaccine, voicing his concerns over safety.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” his family wrote in their statement.

Their statement concluded, “Phil & his family would like for all of you to know that he loves y’all and appreciates your concern, thoughts & prayers more than you will ever know. Please continue to pray for his recovery and PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”

Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, posted on Facebook:

Many of you know that my brother Phil is in the hospital with Covid related pneumonia. He is fighting for his life, which has persuaded me to get vaccinated when I was previously not inclined to do so. I haven’t posted anything pro or con relating to the vaccine because I felt like everyone should decide for themselves whether or not to get it. Having seen this up close and personal I’d encourage ALL of you to put politics and other concerns aside and get it. When the technician came out and asked…’do you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine’, I said hell yeah but I’m gonna get it anyway.