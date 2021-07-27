Conservative talk radio host will be ‘most pro-vaccine person’ after COVID-19 battle, brother says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine remained hospitalized in Tennessee, but was showing slight signs of improvement Tuesday amid his battle with COVID-19, according to his family.

Mark Valentine said his brother was stable and his condition had “slightly improved,” but added, “we haven’t turned the corner to recovery yet.”

He said his brother was on oxygen but was not on a ventilator.

Mark said Phil is going to be the “most pro-vaccine person you’ve ever seen,” when he returns.

“When he gets back to the microphone, he’s going to tell you in his own words, but he regrets not being more vehemently and adamantly pro-vaccine,” said Mark. “The good news is we’ve had dozens of people who have responded and said they went and got vaccinated because of this.”

Mark said he chose to get vaccinated following his brother’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Family members said Phil Valentine appeared to have a secondary infection, but that he is “alert and communicative” and feels as though he is getting better, though doctors have not confirmed that.

The talk show host’s family confirmed last week that he was “in very serious condition” at a hospital near Nashville and was suffering from “Covid Pneumonia,” along with other side effects.

Valentine, who hosts The Phil Valentine Show on Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, confirmed July 11 on his Facebook page that he had tested positive for COVID. He spoke about his battle with the virus on his radio show.

“I think I’m on the other side of it,” Valentine said of the virus days later, as he described coughing, congestion, and fatigue that “hurts like crap.”

He added, “I’m certainly moving forward, it appears, but not in a straight line… It’s just one of those things. I don’t want it to linger on.”

Valentine had previously expressed his disagreement with mask mandates, stating that hospitals were never in danger of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. He had also been critical of the coronavirus vaccines, voicing his concerns over their safety.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” his family wrote in a statement last week.

Their statement concluded, “Phil & his family would like for all of you to know that he loves y’all and appreciates your concern, thoughts & prayers more than you will ever know. Please continue to pray for his recovery and PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”