Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

by: Teresa Pellicano/WTNH,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, March 8, 2021 file photo, a health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome’s Termini central station. AstraZeneca’s release of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could bury doubts about the shot and put a troubled rollout behind it. But just hours later, U.S. officials released an unusual statement expressing concerns AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut has become the first state in the nation to reach full COVID-19 vaccination for 50% of all adults.

The governor reported that as of Monday, 1,912,581 residents had received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine — nearly 70% of the adult population in the state. And 1,393,894 have been fully vaccinated — about 50% of the adult population.

Approximately 3,192,560 doses have been administered since the vaccine became available.

In a tweet, Gov. Lamont congratulated those who have chosen to receive to the vaccine.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

