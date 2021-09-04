Confrontation over fender bender ends with man being thrown from vehicle’s hood, killed

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

(KTLA) – What started as a fender bender in Los Angeles ended with a confrontation that left one of the drivers dead after he was thrown from the hood of a vehicle he chased Thursday evening, officials said.

Two vehicles were involved in a minor collision around 6:30 p.m. in downtown LA, and the two drivers stopped to talk, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Juan Campos told KTLA.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 20s, then tried to flee the scene in a 2013 Kia Optima and the other driver chased after her in his vehicle, Campos said.

The vehicles then stopped in the area of 18th and Broadway streets, where the male driver went up to the woman.

He then somehow ended up on top of her car’s hood, according to police.

She drove down the street with him still on the hood until he eventually fell off, Campos said.

The unidentified driver later died of his injuries, according to LAPD.

Authorities were searching for the woman, who has not been identified.

Video from the scene showed a crowd had gathered behind police tape at the site of the investigation, where a black vehicle was seen with a large scratch on its side.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.