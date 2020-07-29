Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000, by far the highest toll in the world

ATLANTA -- 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain has died at an Atlanta-area hospital after battling the coronavirus, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account Thursday. He was 74.

Cain had been hospitalized at the beginning of July for COVID-19. As a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, Cain was one of the surrogates at President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally also tested positive for coronavirus.