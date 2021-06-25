Community Corners 06/25/21: Graceland Cemetery, Chicago, IL

Community Corners
PHOTO: The pyramid shaped mausoleum for brewer Peter Schoenhofen, sits in the deepest section of Graceland Cemetery, on Chicago’s Northside Monday, March 15, 2021. Graceland quickly became the preeminent place of burial for Chicago’s elite starting in the late 1800’s. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Graceland Cemetery on Chicago’s North Side, is particularly well-known as the final resting place for some of Chicago’s most famous people. Architect Daniel Burnham is buried there on his own private island. There are many recognizable names who have grave sites at Graceland, names like Goodman, Palmer, Getty, Marshall Field, McCormick, Pullman, Wacker, and Medill, to name a few. The tombs range from opulent to simple. Those that have been say a visit to Graceland is peaceful, contemplated and calming.

