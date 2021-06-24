Since 1925, a small elk herd has inhabited a 17-acre enclosed pasture at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. Originally, nine cows and one bull were delivered by train from Yellowstone National Park. The elk were placed in a 20-acre pen in what is now Grove 4 of Busse Woods where they remained until the pen was moved in 1972. The size of the herd has fluctuated from as large as 80 to as small as two. Elk are the symbols for both Elk Grove Village and Elk Grove Township.
Community Corners 06/24/21: Elk Grove Village, Elk Pen
Posted: / Updated: