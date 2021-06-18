Community Corners 06/18/21: Franklin Street Bridge, Peoria, IL

Steel remnants of the former Franklin Street Bridge between Peoria and East Peoria, Illinois, now make up a unique sculpture along the banks of the Illinois River. The monument stands near the spot where the steel truss and drawbridge structure spanned the river for eight decades. The monument uses steel grids from the bridge deck and massive gears from the electric lifting mechanism.  The Franklin Street Bridge was built in 1911 and was closed and replaced by the modern Bob Michel Bridge in 1993.

