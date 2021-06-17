Community Corners 06/17/21: Hudson Chess Park, Chicago, IL

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

The Hudson Chess Park on Chicago’s North Side is tucked away in the Old Town Triangle. The Triangle was granted preservation status in the 1970’s. The small public square features architecture and artifacts from several eras of Chicago history. There is a Japanese temple offering regular services, festivals, and cultural events throughout the year. There are old German townhouses, and of course, public chess tables offering an escape from the bustle of city life.

