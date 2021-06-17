Community Corners 06/17/21: Hudson Chess Park, Chicago, IL

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man charged with killing a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident told police he pulled out and fired a gun at a car on the freeway after he got angry with a driver who made a rude gesture.

Orange County prosecutors wrote in court papers filed Wednesday that murder suspect Marcus Eriz, 24, told police June 6 that he grabbed a loaded gun, rolled down the window and shot at a car driven by a woman who gestured toward him on a freeway while he was on his way to work on May 21.