Community Corners 06/16/21: Waubonsee’s Plano Campus

If you’re looking for another Waubonsee win, check out the Plano Campus. During the pandemic, this campus was renovated and is now a state-of-the-art Innovation and Design Center. At the Plano Campus, students can learn several crucial vocations. The campus is home to programs like Cybersecurity, Computer Aided Design, and Welding. These offerings make this campus extremely unique. For more information on the Plano Campus visit, Waubonsee.edu/Plano.

