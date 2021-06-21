Community Corners 06/21/21: Charles Mound Highest point in IL, Charles Mound, IL

Did you know the highest point in Illinois is at the top of a family’s driveway in Scales Mound, IL? At 1,235 feet above sea level, Charles Mound is the highest elevation one can reach in the state. The owners of Charles Mound allow access to interested visitors on the first full weekends of the summer months and Labor Day weekend, only. At the summit, there’s a marker for the benchmark and chairs so visitors can take in the view of Illinois farm country.

