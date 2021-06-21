Community Corners 06/21/21: Charles Mound Highest point in IL, Charles Mound, IL

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a weekend race in an Arizona mountain town, critically injuring several riders, as a resident of a nearby community.

Shawn Michael Chock, 35, of White Mountain Lakes, fled the crash Saturday in Show Low and was shot by police as they chased him, said Kristine Sleighter, a police spokeswoman. Chock is still hospitalized in stable condition and has not been charged.