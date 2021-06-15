There is a 68-foot-tall windmill along the Fox River in Geneva. It was originally constructed in the 1850’s for a total of 900 dollars. In 1914 the mill was purchased by Geneva resident Colonel George Fabyan. He spent 18 months reconstructing it, making upgrades including a new foundation and basement level. This additional floor brought the mill’s total to six, the tallest in Illinois. The mill was closed in 1990 but was restored and reopened in 2005.
Community Corners 06/15/21: Fabyan Windmill, Geneva, IL
