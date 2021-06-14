The Sculpture Walk in Kenosha, Wisconsin’s Harbor Park features more than a dozen works of art for all to enjoy. The sculptures are fully funded through private donations and every two years, the current sculptures are removed, and new sculptures are installed. Harbor Park is located along the harbor, east of 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. There are also 3 museums along the walk, bike trails and restaurants as well. There is also a red trolley car lakefront tour. Kenosha is less than a 2-hour car ride from Chicago.
Community Corners 06/14/21: Sculpture Walk Harbor Park, Kenosha
