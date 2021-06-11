Community Corners 06/11/21: Crown Fountain, Millennium Park, Chicago, IL

PHOTO: A lone child stands under a stream of water at the Crown Fountain in Chicago’s Millennium Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

The Crown Fountain at Millennium Park, openly invites passers-by to splash around in the shallow reflecting pool and get soaked by the stream of water that comes from giant illuminated faces. The two towers stand 50 feet tall and every few minutes the LEDs rotate a video image of one of a thousand different Chicago residents across the tower faces. Each face smiles, then shoots out water, soaking all that get in the way. The Crown Fountain is a huge summer attraction in the city.

