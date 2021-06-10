Alexander Mitchell, who was the richest man in Wisconsin in the late 1800s, built the first horticultural conservatory in the state. After his death, the city of Milwaukee bought up 30 acres of the park and established the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory. The site features three huge beehive-shaped domes that were completed in 1965. Each of the three domes displays a different theme: the Tropical Dome, the Desert Dome, and a floral Show Dome with rotating seasonal or holiday displays.
Community Corners 06/10/21: Mitchell Horticultural Conservatory, Milwaukee, WI
