Community Corners 06/10/21: Mitchell Horticultural Conservatory, Milwaukee, WI

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Alexander Mitchell, who was the richest man in Wisconsin in the late 1800s, built the first horticultural conservatory in the state. After his death, the city of Milwaukee bought up 30 acres of the park and established the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory. The site features three huge beehive-shaped domes that were completed in 1965. Each of the three domes displays a different theme: the Tropical Dome, the Desert Dome, and a floral Show Dome with rotating seasonal or holiday displays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular