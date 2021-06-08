One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Words made famous by astronaut Neil Armstrong. If you want to walk in his footprints, just head to West Lafayette, IN. Outside of Purdue University’s Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering, several concrete boot prints are publicly available for you to follow his steps on the moon. A statue and footprints were unveiled in October 2007 and depicts Neil Armstrong as a college student in the 1950s, well before his historic first steps on the moon.
Community Corners 06/08/21: Neil Armstrong footprints West Lafayette, IN
Posted: / Updated: