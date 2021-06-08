Community Corners 06/08/21: Neil Armstrong footprints West Lafayette, IN

PHOTO: View of Astronaut footprint in lunar soil, Apollo II Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong. Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr., were launched to the Moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle 9:32 a.m. EDT on July 16, 1969 in Houston, Texas from Complex 39A Caps Kennedy. Fla. Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969 and, after take off from the Moon on July 21, joined Collins in the Command Module circling the moon. The astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean and recovery was made by the U.S. S. Hernet at 12:50 p.m. EDT on July 24, 1969. (AP Photo)

One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Words made famous by astronaut Neil Armstrong. If you want to walk in his footprints, just head to West Lafayette, IN. Outside of Purdue University’s Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering, several concrete boot prints are publicly available for you to follow his steps on the moon. A statue and footprints were unveiled in October 2007 and depicts Neil Armstrong as a college student in the 1950s, well before his historic first steps on the moon.

