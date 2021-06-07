Community Corners 06/07/21: Hoffman Tower, Lyons, IL

The Hofmann tower in Lyons was the tallest building in Illinois west of downtown Chicago upon its construction in 1908. The tower included a concrete damn along the Des Plaines River to keep water deep enough for boats and to create electricity to light streetlamps. Today, the tower is closed, but the surrounding area has been developed into a river walk. The tower has been a source of civic pride for Lyons. An image of the tower appears on the town’s seal and welcome signs throughout.

